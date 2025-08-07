WORLD
Presido Tinubu hail Nigerian students wey shine for London
For one statement by im Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, di President praise di three students for dia exceptional performance.
Presido Tinubu hail Nigerian students wey shine for London
Di Presido say di three students from Yobe state do well. / Reuters
12 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu don congratulate three outstanding Nigerian students, Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, for emerging as world champions at di 2025 Teen Eagle Global Competition for London, United Kingdom. 

For one statement by im Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, di President praise di three students for dia exceptional performance for English Language communication and debate, sayin' dem be shining examples of Nigeria's promising future. 

“Nigeria's future bright, with plenty young people wey embody excellence and global competitiveness," e tok. 
Tinubu also commend di students' schools and home states, sayin' dem remarkable achievement show di quality and potential of Nigeria's education system as breeder of some of di world's finest intellectuals.

