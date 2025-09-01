Big rescue operation dey happen for Afghanistan on Monday afta strong earthquake and plenty aftershock scatter houses for one remote, mountain area, wey kill more than 800 people, na wetin authorities tok.
Di earthquake happen just before midnight, e shake buildings from Kabul reach Pakistan capital, Islamabad.
US Geological Survey (USGS) tok say more than 1.2 million people fit don feel di strong or very strong shaking.
For di east side of Afghanistan near di epicentre, around 800 people die and 2,500 injure for remote Kunar province alone, na wetin di chief government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tok.
Another 12 people die and 255 injure for di neighbouring Nangarhar province, e add.
“Plenty houses don scatter,” na wetin interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani tok.
Most Afghans dey live for low-rise, mud-brick houses wey fit collapse easily. Some of di villages wey di earthquake affect well-well for remote Kunar province “still dey hard to reach because road don block,” na wetin UN migration agency warn for dia statement.
Di Taliban authorities and di United Nations don mobilize rescue efforts go di areas wey di earthquake hit pass.
Di defence ministry tok say dem don carry out 40 flight sorties so far. One member for di agricultural department for Kunar Nurgal district tok say people dey rush clear di blocked roads go di isolated villages, but di areas wey di earthquake affect pass dey remote and dem no get better telecom network.
“Fear and tension plenty... Children and women dey scream. We never see dis kind thing for our life before,” na wetin Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad tok give AFP.
E still tok say many people wey dey live for di villages wey di earthquake hit na di more than four million Afghans wey don return from Iran and Pakistan for recent years. “Dem wan build dia homes here.”
Di earthquake wey happen for shallow depth of eight kilometres dey 27 kilometres from di city of Jalalabad for Nangarhar province, na wetin USGS tok.
Nangarhar and Kunar provinces dey near Pakistan, and di Torkham crossing na di place wey many Afghan returnees dey pass, people wey dem deport or wey no get work or place to go.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres join di Taliban government and other countries to send condolence.
“I dey stand gidigba with di people of Afghanistan afta di bad earthquake wey hit di kontri today,” e tok.