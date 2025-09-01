Big rescue operation dey happen for Afghanistan on Monday afta strong earthquake and plenty aftershock scatter houses for one remote, mountain area, wey kill more than 800 people, na wetin authorities tok.

Di earthquake happen just before midnight, e shake buildings from Kabul reach Pakistan capital, Islamabad.

US Geological Survey (USGS) tok say more than 1.2 million people fit don feel di strong or very strong shaking.

For di east side of Afghanistan near di epicentre, around 800 people die and 2,500 injure for remote Kunar province alone, na wetin di chief government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tok.

Another 12 people die and 255 injure for di neighbouring Nangarhar province, e add.

“Plenty houses don scatter,” na wetin interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani tok.

Most Afghans dey live for low-rise, mud-brick houses wey fit collapse easily. Some of di villages wey di earthquake affect well-well for remote Kunar province “still dey hard to reach because road don block,” na wetin UN migration agency warn for dia statement.

Di Taliban authorities and di United Nations don mobilize rescue efforts go di areas wey di earthquake hit pass.