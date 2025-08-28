WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
African defence chiefs meet to tackle security palava
Defence chiefs from kontris like Niger, Somalia, Ghana, and Egypt all gather for Nigeria capital to find way to bring peace and security for Africa.
Africa dey face plenty security wahala. / REUTERS
28 Ogost 2025

All di top military officers for Africa just finish one serious meeting for Abuja, Nigeria. Di meeting na about how dem go take face all di security wahala wey dey happen for di continent.

Defence chiefs from kontris like Niger, Somalia, Ghana, and Egypt all gather for Nigeria capital to find their own way to bring peace and security. Di meeting last for three days and e finish on Wednesday.

Nigeria Vice President, Kashim Shettima, talk to all di delegates when dem start di meeting. E tell all di African kontris say make dem begin create their own defence technology. E warn say if we dey depend on Oyibo kontris to help us with security, e no go work again. E talk say we need to put more money for cyber defence because bad people don dey use internet do bad things.

Africa still dey face plenty problems like violent extremism, armed robbers, pirates for sea, cyber attacks, and even how climate change dey cause wahala.

Di African Union and di regional group wey dem dey call ECOWAS don dey try make all di kontris work together for military matters, but money problem, logistics issues, and political disagreements don make am hard to move forward.

One of di main things wey dem talk about na di African Standby Force wey dem plan since – e go be quick response peacekeeping unit under African Union. But since dem propose am, strategy, doctrine, and money don make am never take off.

All di delegates agree say Africa need to create new security plan wey Africans go lead and wey go fit solve African problems.

Experts dey warn say if we no create better regional defence systems, di security crisis for di kontris go just dey worse.

