Nigeria Presido dey defend im waka-waka after Brazil return
Tinubu talk say im trips na because e dey determined to bring better life for Nigerians.
President Tinubu say e dey try bring growth to Nigeria. / AP
29 Ogost 2025

President Bola Tinubu don talk say all im recent foreign trips to Japan and Brazil na to find better opportunities wey go bring growth and create jobs for Nigerians.

Opposition figures for di kontri bin dey yarn say di president too dey waka-waka and e no dey siddon one place.
For im post for X just after im return from 10-day bilateral engagement for Brazil, Japan and small visit to Los Angeles for USA, Tinubu talk say im trips na because im dey determined to bring better life for Nigerians.

"Every handshake, every agreement, and every meeting na for one reason: to find opportunities wey go bring growth, jobs, and better life for Nigerians," im talk.

Tinubu talk say for Japan, Nigeria don make ties wey go bring more investments for industry, technology, and human capital. For Brazil, im talk say the partnerships wey dem make go help Nigeria for trade, agriculture, aviation, and finance, and go make people trust our economy well well.

"For Japan, we don make ties wey go bring new investments for industry, technology, and human capital. For Brazil, we don advance partnerships for trade, agriculture, aviation, and finance," im talk.

"Dis na di new Nigeria wey we dey build together, Nigeria wey go stand on sustainable reforms wey go last pass us, instead of one wey dem build for talk-talk."

Di President describe Nigeria as country wey dey confident for outside, dey resilient for inside, and dey determined to create value for every citizen, whether for inside or outside di country.

