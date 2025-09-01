For Gwoza area wey dey for Borno State, north east Nigeria na bad thing happun afta suspected Boko Haram kill five farmers wey dey dia farm.



Wetin local tori dey tok be say di farmers dey work for farm near one Ngoshe village, na im di terrorists just attack dem.



One man wey dey dat place tell Business Day tori pesin say dem find de five farmers for inside pool of blood because di bad pipo slash dia neck.

Him talk say: "Dem don cut short five better lives. Bad luck just come fall on Ngoshe community again. For Saturday morning, as dis innocent farmers just dey look for food from dia farm, suspected Boko Haram people just come meet dem and kill all of dem for nothing."



One security man talk say dem don bury di dead pipo according to Muslim way.