WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Suspected Boko Haram members don kill five farmers for Nigeria
Wetin local tori dey tok be say di farmers dey work for farm near one Ngoshe village, na im di terrorists just attack dem.
E don tey wey Boko Haram dey cause plenty kasala for Nigeria and oda neighbouring kontris. / Reuters
1 Septemba 2025

For Gwoza area wey dey for Borno State, north east Nigeria na bad thing happun afta suspected Boko Haram kill five farmers wey dey dia farm.

One man wey dey dat place tell Business Day tori pesin say dem find de five farmers for inside pool of blood because di bad pipo slash dia neck.

Him talk say: "Dem don cut short five better lives. Bad luck just come fall on Ngoshe community again. For Saturday morning, as dis innocent farmers just dey look for food from dia farm, suspected Boko Haram people just come meet dem and kill all of dem for nothing."

One security man talk say dem don bury di dead pipo according to Muslim way.

For di year 2020, Boko Haram kill ova 70 rice farmers for Koshebe area of Borno wey cause huge outrage across di world.

But for anoda news, soldiers wey dem dey call Operation Hadin Kai don kill at least 12 fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) for di same Borno State.

Dem do dis one for one commando operation wey last from August 29 go August 30. One army officer talk say dem use plane to dey watch di area well-well before dem carry out di attack.

