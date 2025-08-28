Gunmen don kill at least two pipo and carry more than 100 others, mostly women and pikin dem, for one attack wey happen for Zamfara State, Nigeria. Na wetin local officials and community leaders talk on Wednesday.

Zamfara State dey always see dis kain attack from armed men wey dem dey call bandits for northwest Nigeria. Dis bandits don make travel and farming wahala for di area. Between July 2024 and June 2025, SBM Intelligence report say at least 4,722 pipo don dey kidnapped.

Di attackers enter Gamdum Mallam village for Adafka, Bukkuyum, around afternoon on Saturday. Dem ride plenty motorbikes and dey shoot anyhow, na wetin di village head, Muhammadu Mai Anguwa, talk. "Dem kill and kidnap plenty women and pikin dem, carry dem go Makakari forest," e tell Reuters.

Huzaifa Isa, one resident for Gamdum Mallam, talk say di attackers divide demself into two groups. "One group dey kidnap pipo and livestock, di other group block di main road for Adafka, dey shoot anybody wey try pass," e talk.