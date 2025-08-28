WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Gunmen kidnap over 100 pipo for Nigeria afta deadly attack
Gunmen kill at least two pipo and kidnap over 100 odas, mostly women and children, for one attack for Zamfara state.
Gunmen kidnap over 100 pipo for Nigeria afta deadly attack
Bandits kidnap pass 100 pipo for Zamfara state, Northwest Nigeria. / Getty Images
28 Ogost 2025

Gunmen don kill at least two pipo and carry more than 100 others, mostly women and pikin dem, for one attack wey happen for Zamfara State, Nigeria. Na wetin local officials and community leaders talk on Wednesday.

Zamfara State dey always see dis kain attack from armed men wey dem dey call bandits for northwest Nigeria. Dis bandits don make travel and farming wahala for di area. Between July 2024 and June 2025, SBM Intelligence report say at least 4,722 pipo don dey kidnapped.

Di attackers enter Gamdum Mallam village for Adafka, Bukkuyum, around afternoon on Saturday. Dem ride plenty motorbikes and dey shoot anyhow, na wetin di village head, Muhammadu Mai Anguwa, talk. "Dem kill and kidnap plenty women and pikin dem, carry dem go Makakari forest," e tell Reuters.

Huzaifa Isa, one resident for Gamdum Mallam, talk say di attackers divide demself into two groups. "One group dey kidnap pipo and livestock, di other group block di main road for Adafka, dey shoot anybody wey try pass," e talk.

Recommend

Local lawmaker, Hamisu Faru, confirm di matter for phone. "At least 100 pipo don dey kidnapped since Saturday morning," Faru talk. "Di bandits attack Nasarawa Burkullum under heavy rain, cross river enter nearby villages, and kidnap 46 more people for Ruwan Rana village."

Residents dey fear say di armed group fit attack again as dem dey try cross enter di forest boundary.

Zamfara police never respond to di matter as dem no gree talk anything yet.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us