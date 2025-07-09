WORLD
US don reduce visa validity for most Nigerian applicants
US say di move na part of dia global visa reciprocity process, wey dem dey review and change regularly.
9 Julai 2025

United States Department of State don announce say dem go update dem non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerian citizens.

According to press release wey US Embassy for Abuja issue on Tuesday, "most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas wey dem issue to Nigerian citizens go be single-entry visas with three months validity".

Di new visa restrictions take effect immediately, but dem clarify say "US non-immigrant visas wey dem issue before July 8, 2025, go still retain dem status and validity".

US say di move na part of dem global visa reciprocity process, wey dem dey review and change regularly.

Dem say di aim na to protect di integrity of US immigration systems.

Nigerian goment neva react to di tori at di moment but Nigeria get one of di highest visa applications to di US for di world.

