WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Dem arrest son of Boko Haram founder for Chad - Report
One young pesin wey be Boko Haram founder son don dey arrested for Chad, wia e dey lead one terrorist cell.
Dem arrest son of Boko Haram founder for Chad - Report
Boko Haram dey sow palava for Lake Chad area for about 15 years now. / Foto: Reuters
16 hours ago

Dem don arrest one young boy wey be di son of Boko Haram founder for Chad. Dem say di boy dey lead one terrorist group, according to wetin one intelligence source and one former Boko Haram member tok.

Dem catch di boy, Mohammed Yusuf with five oda pipo wey dem suspect say dem be Boko Haram members. Di terrorist group wey im papa, Mohammed Yusuf, start for Nigeria don cause wahala for di region for about 15 years now.

Boko Haram don dey terrorize di Lake Chad area, dey attack villages and even military base for di past months. But Chadian police confirm say dem arrest six Boko Haram members, but dem no fit confirm if one of dem na di late Yusuf pikin.

One Nigerian intelligence source for di Lake Chad region tell AFP say dem hear report about di arrest of six people wey dem suspect say dem be terrorist for Chad.

"Di team na Yusuf dey lead am, wey be di youngest pikin of di late Boko Haram founder," di source tok.

Recommend

Di source still add say di group no dey follow di main Boko Haram group again, say dem don break away because of wahala wey dem get about wetin dem believe.

Di source also tok say Yusuf na small pikin when im papa die for 2009 during one military operation wey kill about 800 people. Di source say Yusuf age na 18 years now.

Photos wey AFP see after di arrest show one young boy wey resemble Yusuf, dey stand near older men. "Na Chadian security catch dem. Dem be six for di group," di source tok.

Chadian police tok say dem arrest some "bandits wey dey operate for di city... dem no get papers, dem be Boko Haram members," na wetin police spokesman Paul Manga tok for N'djamena.

Im also tok say dem arrest di group "some months ago." But Nigeria counter-terrorism centre and di national intelligence service never respond to AFP request for comment.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us