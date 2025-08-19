Dem don arrest one young boy wey be di son of Boko Haram founder for Chad. Dem say di boy dey lead one terrorist group, according to wetin one intelligence source and one former Boko Haram member tok.

Dem catch di boy, Mohammed Yusuf with five oda pipo wey dem suspect say dem be Boko Haram members. Di terrorist group wey im papa, Mohammed Yusuf, start for Nigeria don cause wahala for di region for about 15 years now.

Boko Haram don dey terrorize di Lake Chad area, dey attack villages and even military base for di past months. But Chadian police confirm say dem arrest six Boko Haram members, but dem no fit confirm if one of dem na di late Yusuf pikin.

One Nigerian intelligence source for di Lake Chad region tell AFP say dem hear report about di arrest of six people wey dem suspect say dem be terrorist for Chad.

"Di team na Yusuf dey lead am, wey be di youngest pikin of di late Boko Haram founder," di source tok.