For many years, France dey hide di brutal military actions wey dem carry out for Cameroon under big grammar wey dem call "operations to maintain order." But wetin really happen na violent suppression wey dem use kill plenty pipo wey dey fight for Cameroon independence, and dem pack hundreds of thousands go internment camps.

Now, one letter wey French President Emmanuel Macron write give im Cameroonian counterpart don expose dis secret wey dem dey guard well well. Di letter, wey dem release last week, na di first time wey France don officially talk say dem use "repressive violence" for di Central African kontri.

Even though Macron no gree apologise for di atrocities, di fact say im admit am show say France dey try face di truth about dia colonial past. Dis one dey happen as France influence for former African colonies, especially for Sahel region, dey reduce small small.

"Wetin dey happen now no reach. We never dey jubilate. Na just tok from President Macron, but di pipo wan see action," na wetin Cameroonian historian, Dr Therence Atabong Njuafac, yarn give TRT Afrika.

For many years, di scale of wetin France do for Cameroon no dey clear, even to plenty French pipo. Di secret cover assassinations and disappearances wey dey happen dat time. Na dis January historians from Cameroon and France release official report wey dey based on newly declassified documents and research about di events for di 1950s and 1960s.

"(Macron's letter) mean say wetin we dey learn about our history fit no be true at all. Di history of Cameroon dey distorted. People dey learn wetin no be di real truth," Dr Atabong talk. Im book, Cry of Cameroonians, dey described as "one strong reflection of pipo wey dey between hope and hardship."

Di story of Cameroon colonisation start for late 19th century when European powers like Germany, Britain, and France dey fight for African territories. Di Berlin Conference of 1884-1885 na di turning point, as Germany take control of Cameroon.

But after Germany lose for World War I, dem share Cameroon give Britain and France. Britain control di western side, while France dey control di eastern side. On January 1, 1960, French-ruled Cameroon gain independence. By 1961, di British and French-controlled territories join together, and Ahmadou Ahidjo become di first leader after independence.

Historians dey see Macron's admission as one big moment wey fit help Cameroonians understand di complicated history of colonialism. By di time Cameroon gain independence, French forces don kill key independence leaders like Isaac Nyobè Pandjock, Ruben Um Nyobè, Félix-Roland Moumié, Paul Momo, and Jérémie Ndéléné. Plenty of wetin happen dat time no dey official history books or dem just hide am.

Cameroon's school curriculum no dey talk much about dis painful history, and some pipo believe say na because of di agreement between France and Cameroon's post-independence government. "We don get access to di truth now. Macron promise to open di archives mean say historians, journalists, and families of victims fit find evidence of di killings, disappearances, and political assassinations," Dr Atabong yarn.