For many years, France dey hide di brutal military actions wey dem carry out for Cameroon under big grammar wey dem call "operations to maintain order." But wetin really happen na violent suppression wey dem use kill plenty pipo wey dey fight for Cameroon independence, and dem pack hundreds of thousands go internment camps.
Now, one letter wey French President Emmanuel Macron write give im Cameroonian counterpart don expose dis secret wey dem dey guard well well. Di letter, wey dem release last week, na di first time wey France don officially talk say dem use "repressive violence" for di Central African kontri.
Even though Macron no gree apologise for di atrocities, di fact say im admit am show say France dey try face di truth about dia colonial past. Dis one dey happen as France influence for former African colonies, especially for Sahel region, dey reduce small small.
"Wetin dey happen now no reach. We never dey jubilate. Na just tok from President Macron, but di pipo wan see action," na wetin Cameroonian historian, Dr Therence Atabong Njuafac, yarn give TRT Afrika.
For many years, di scale of wetin France do for Cameroon no dey clear, even to plenty French pipo. Di secret cover assassinations and disappearances wey dey happen dat time. Na dis January historians from Cameroon and France release official report wey dey based on newly declassified documents and research about di events for di 1950s and 1960s.
"(Macron's letter) mean say wetin we dey learn about our history fit no be true at all. Di history of Cameroon dey distorted. People dey learn wetin no be di real truth," Dr Atabong talk. Im book, Cry of Cameroonians, dey described as "one strong reflection of pipo wey dey between hope and hardship."
Di story of Cameroon colonisation start for late 19th century when European powers like Germany, Britain, and France dey fight for African territories. Di Berlin Conference of 1884-1885 na di turning point, as Germany take control of Cameroon.
But after Germany lose for World War I, dem share Cameroon give Britain and France. Britain control di western side, while France dey control di eastern side. On January 1, 1960, French-ruled Cameroon gain independence. By 1961, di British and French-controlled territories join together, and Ahmadou Ahidjo become di first leader after independence.
Historians dey see Macron's admission as one big moment wey fit help Cameroonians understand di complicated history of colonialism. By di time Cameroon gain independence, French forces don kill key independence leaders like Isaac Nyobè Pandjock, Ruben Um Nyobè, Félix-Roland Moumié, Paul Momo, and Jérémie Ndéléné. Plenty of wetin happen dat time no dey official history books or dem just hide am.
Cameroon's school curriculum no dey talk much about dis painful history, and some pipo believe say na because of di agreement between France and Cameroon's post-independence government. "We don get access to di truth now. Macron promise to open di archives mean say historians, journalists, and families of victims fit find evidence of di killings, disappearances, and political assassinations," Dr Atabong yarn.
Even though di rewriting of Cameroon's independence history dey important, Macron refusal to apologise or tok about reparations dey pain people. "Im no talk about justice process. Wetin go happen to memorial sites, mass graves, or official remembrance days? We need to remember di pipo," Dr Atabong talk.
Macron don talk say im wan reset di relationship between France and former African colonies, but pipo still dey watch to see if im dey serious. Last year, im government admit say French troops massacre pipo for Senegal in 1944. Im also talk about France role for di 1994 Rwanda genocide and try reconcile with Algeria. Experts dey argue say wetin France do for Cameroon before independence deserve di same recognition.
"We want make dem release all di archives, no be to select wetin dem go show. Dem no suppose hide important information. We also want public apology to di victims and dia families," Dr Atabong talk. "We need reparations. E fit be scholarships, infrastructure development, or projects for di areas wey suffer pass. We need reconciliation wey go focus on di victims."
For Francophone Africa, former colonies dey push back against French influence. Some new leaders dey see French presence, including di language, as wetin dey hold dem back from full sovereignty. But Cameroon fit be different. Even though di people dey vex with France, di government for Yaoundé still dey loyal. President Paul Biya, wey don dey power for almost 43 years, dey plan to run for another term.
"Maybe di masses dey vex with France, but di government dey support dem," Dr Atabong talk. Dis gap between wetin di pipo want and wetin di government dey do mean say di journey for justice, reparations, and true reconciliation go long well well.