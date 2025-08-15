Di African Union dey support one campaign wey wan stop di use of di 16th-century Mercator map by goments and international organisations. Dem wan make dem use map wey show Africa true size.

Di Mercator map, wey one cartographer, Gerardus Mercator, create for navigation, dey make continents size no balance. E dey make places near di poles like North America and Greenland big pass, but e dey make Africa and South America small, na wetin Reuters news agency tok.

"E fit look like say na just map, but for real life, e no be so," na wetin AU Commission deputy chairperson, Selma Malika Haddadi, tok give Reuters. She explain say di Mercator map dey give false impression say Africa no too get weight, even though na di second-biggest continent for di world, wey get 54 countries and over one billion people.

She still add say dis kind stereotype dey affect media, education, and policy.

Di Mercator map don dey get criticism since tey-tey, but di 'Correct The Map' campaign wey advocacy groups like Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa dey lead don bring di matter come back. Dem dey push make organisations begin use di 2018 Equal Earth projection, wey dey try show countries true size.

"Di current size of di map of Africa no correct," Moky Makura, wey be executive director of Africa No Filter, tok. "Na di longest misinformation and disinformation campaign for di world, and e just gatz stop."

Fara Ndiaye, wey co-found Speak Up Africa, tok say di Mercator map dey affect di way Africans dey see demsef and di pride wey dem get, especially children wey dey see di map for school early.