Washington, DC — Di ghost of Jeffrey Epstein still dey waka for America power corridors, and e dey cause kasala inside di Republican party.

Ghislaine Maxwell, wey dem don convict as trafficker, don enter spotlight again. Meanwhile, di White House dey face plenty question, and Congress no sabi how dem wan take handle di matter.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirm on Tuesday say e get plan to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, di former British socialite and Epstein padi wey dem convict for 2021 for grooming children for sexual wahala, "for di coming days."

Di quiet move happen just few days after di Department of Justice tok say Epstein no get "client list" and dem no kill am for him Manhattan jail cell.

"If Ghislaine Maxwell get any information about anybody wey don commit crime against di victims, di FBI and di DOJ go hear wetin she get to tok," Blanche write for X.

"Under di direction of Attorney General Bondi, I don communicate with Maxwell lawyer… I dey plan to meet with Maxwell for di coming days."

But wetin suppose be small matter for one old case don turn political wahala wey no wan end.

Plenty backlash don start from inside di MAGA (Make America Great Again) group against di DOJ findings, against President Donald Trump own position, and against di Republican leaders wey dem accuse say dem dey try shut di matter down.

Meanwhile, Maxwell lawyer, David Oscar Markus, confirm say dem dey negotiate for di meeting.

"She go always tok di truth," e tok. "We dey thank President Trump for him commitment to find di truth for dis case."

But dat "commitment" no calm di wahala. For Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers don start dia own Epstein investigation wey no dey align with di White House.

Di House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations vote to subpoena Maxwell on Tuesday, for one surprise voice vote wey three Republicans and one Democrat support.

Congressman Tim Burchett from Tennessee na him introduce di motion. According to Axios, Burchett no consult Donald Trump before e move di motion.

Oversight Chair James Comer, wey approve di move, also tok say e no inform Trump or House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"She na di last person wey remain. Nobody else dey alive wey fit tok anything… I wan make we hear from her before dem allow her commit suicide too. I don tire," Burchett tok give reporters.

Even as Trump dey call di Epstein matter "hoax," e don order Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any grand jury testimony wey dey available, but di matter still dey cause wahala for Washington.

One Wall Street Journal report last week wey show Trump social connection with Epstein for di 1990s don bring fresh scrutiny, even as di President deny am well well.

Maxwell go face Congress? Di same day wey DOJ release press statement, Speaker Mike Johnson accuse Democrats say dem dey use di Epstein case for political gain.

"Di president himself don tok say e want maximum transparency and make dem release all credible evidence to di American people, so everybody fit decide for demself. We deserve am," Johnson add.

For now, di Speaker dey hold off on any action about di Epstein investigation, even as Republican lawmakers dey demand vote. With di legislative schedule dey scatter, e don send di House go recess one day early for one month break.

"E no make sense for Congress to dey push di administration to do wetin dem don already dey do," Johnson tok on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Epstein, one financier wey get connection with global elites, dem arrest am for 2019 for sex trafficking and dem find am dead weeks later for one New York jail, dem rule am say na suicide. Ghislaine Maxwell, him associate, later go jail for helping am abuse minors.

For now, Maxwell still dey federal prison for Florida, dey serve 20 years sentence for sex trafficking and conspiracy. But di legal fight never finish.

Her lawyers don carry di matter go Supreme Court, dey argue say her prosecution violate one non-prosecution agreement wey Epstein secure for 2008. Di justices go consider di case later dis year.

Di question, wey dem present for legal language but get political weight, na whether promise wey one federal prosecutor make dey bind di whole Department of Justice.

Na di kind procedural matter wey normally no dey get attention outside legal circles. But for Maxwell and Epstein matter, e fit drag di scandal — and di political wahala — enter di fall and beyond.

Blanche clear say di DOJ findings never change since di last public summary of di case.

"No evidence dey wey fit start investigation against uncharged third parties," e tok.

But for di lawmakers for Hill, dat one no reach.

"Dis (Maxwell) deposition go help Americans understand how Jeffrey Epstein take carry out him evil actions for so long without dem bringing am to justice," Burchett tok for one statement.

Di tension between wetin di officials dey tok and di distrust wey dey ground don push di Epstein matter come out from di shadows again.