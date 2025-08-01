Wen Thailand and Cambodia clash for dia border wey dem dey drag last week, pipo wey sabi matter quick quick trace di wahala go back to di colonial time wey Western powers like di French and British dey control dat area.

Just some weeks before di Thailand-Cambodia gbege, for May, India and Pakistan sef fight for six days because of di wahala wey dey di Jammu and Kashmir area. Dis one too na di handwork of colonialism: di two countries bin dey under British India before, and na di British people draw di borders anyhow.

Di Radcliff Line, wey dem name after one British lawyer, Cyril Radcliff, na im divide di subcontinent into two neighbours wey don fight war four times for di past seventy years because of di land wey dem dey drag.

Just like wetin happen for Asia, di hand of colonialism dey everywhere for di world map today. From di Americas to Africa and di Middle East, na people wey no dey live for di land dey draw di borders. France, Britain, Spain, Italy, and Netherlands no even care about di people culture or di way dem dey live, dem just dey do wetin go favour dem empire.

Di way dem take draw African borders anyhow and di wahala wey dey Middle East borders today na di work of di British, French, Dutch, Italian and Spanish colonial powers. From Morocco to Iraq, Kuwait, Eritrea and South Africa, di wahala still dey ground.

Among all di colonial powers, di British and French, wey still dey di UN Security Council, na dem do di biggest work for how international borders dey today.

William F S Miles, one American wey sabi di matter well well, write for him book, 'Scars of Partition: Postcolonial Legacies in French and British Borderlands,' say di way Britain and France take share di colonial land na big wahala wey still dey affect di world today. Him talk say about 40 percent of di international borders wey we get now na dem trace am.

Di Thailand-Cambodia fight show how di borders wey dem draw anyhow dey cause wahala. Places like di Preah Vihear temple dey for di middle of di fight, and di people wey dey live for di area no fit rest because of di tension.

Abdinor Dahir, one political analyst from Somalia, tell TRT World say di borders wey colonial powers draw dey carry plenty wahala come, especially for places like Africa, Asia, di Middle East, and di Americas. Di way dem take draw di map dey affect di way people dey live, di kind fight wey dey happen, and even di government wey dey rule di places.

For Southeast Asia, di colonial borders don leave deep mark. Sophal Ear, one professor for Arizona State University, talk say di Thailand-Cambodia fight na reminder of how di borders wey dem inherit dey cause wahala. Him talk say di French and British no even ask di local people before dem draw di borders, and di maps wey dem use no even make sense.