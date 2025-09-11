Nigerians still dey reason di mata wey concern di new plan as goment wan start to collect 5% tax for petrol and diesel.

If you go remember, na for June dis year goment sign new tax law wey don cause plenty tok-tok, especially between di north an south side of di kontri. Dem talk say di law go start to work for January 2026.

But many pipo for di kontri dey worry about di 5% tax for petrol an diesel wey goment wan begin collect. Di worry no dey far from di wahala wey dey ground like economic palava an di high cost of living wey pipo dey face now.

Even though goment don beg pipo make dem calm down, dem talk say di tax no be new one. Dem explain say di law don dey since 2007 under di Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), but na now dem just carry am join di new tax law for 2025.

Di Chairman for Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, talk for one statement for him X page say di petrol tax no be new tax wey Tinubu goment just create. E say di law dey under FERMA Act 2007 before, but dem just add am to di new tax law for 2025.