Nigerians still dey reason di mata wey concern di new plan as goment wan start to collect 5% tax for petrol and diesel.
If you go remember, na for June dis year goment sign new tax law wey don cause plenty tok-tok, especially between di north an south side of di kontri. Dem talk say di law go start to work for January 2026.
But many pipo for di kontri dey worry about di 5% tax for petrol an diesel wey goment wan begin collect. Di worry no dey far from di wahala wey dey ground like economic palava an di high cost of living wey pipo dey face now.
Even though goment don beg pipo make dem calm down, dem talk say di tax no be new one. Dem explain say di law don dey since 2007 under di Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), but na now dem just carry am join di new tax law for 2025.
Di Chairman for Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, talk for one statement for him X page say di petrol tax no be new tax wey Tinubu goment just create. E say di law dey under FERMA Act 2007 before, but dem just add am to di new tax law for 2025.
Pipo dey talk say goment go start to collect di petrol tax from January 2026. But Mr. Taiwo talk say dem never fix date for di tax to start. E say even though dem don put am for di new tax law, e no mean say e go start immediately.
Mr. Taiwo no talk di exact time wey di tax go start, but e explain say na Minister of Finance go fit give di go-ahead for di tax to start, an e go dey for di goment official gazette before e go begin work.
Reuters news agency report say Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, talk say goment sabi di economic wahala wey pipo dey face, so dem no go rush start di tax now.
Some pipo dey ask wetin goment wan use di money from di tax do. Goment talk say all di money wey dem go collect from di tax go enter special account wey dem go use build and repair roads, as Mr. Taiwo Oyedele explain.